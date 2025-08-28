Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $176.97 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.67 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $167.17.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

