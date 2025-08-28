Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CGI Group by 292.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CGI Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. CGI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $122.79.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

