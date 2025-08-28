Wellington Management Group LLP Has $9.88 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,669,263,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after buying an additional 403,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 704,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $272.37 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average is $264.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total value of $541,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 496,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,354,455.84. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,680. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

