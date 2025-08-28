Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,513 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cemex were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cemex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemex in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Cemex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Stock Down 0.4%

CX stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cemex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cemex

About Cemex

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.