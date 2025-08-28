Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,516 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 147.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

