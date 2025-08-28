Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 173,492 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,492 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Albertsons Companies worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 48,840.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.