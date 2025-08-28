Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,626 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

