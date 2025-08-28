Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 41,898 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 182.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 103,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3%

TKO Group stock opened at $185.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $194.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.94 and a 200 day moving average of $163.20.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 over the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.