Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 5,752 Shares of Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.43% of Northeast Bancorp worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NBN stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.00. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.55 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.46. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.77%.The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

