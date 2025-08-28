Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 59,159 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,159 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $62,362,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after acquiring an additional 357,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,066,000 after acquiring an additional 293,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,091,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

