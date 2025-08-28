Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 124,168 Shares of Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Xometry were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Xometry by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.83. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $302,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,908.78. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

