Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,330 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WillScot during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of WillScot by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.91 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $387,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

