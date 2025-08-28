Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 25,206 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 60,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $299,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,826.10. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $702,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,785.60. This represents a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,347 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

