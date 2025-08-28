Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 31,100 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,542,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 103,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.32.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

