Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 397,182 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 397,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

