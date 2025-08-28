Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,150 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $321.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $205.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.