Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,733 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $3,196,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Ducommun by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of DCO opened at $92.26 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

