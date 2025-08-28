Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6,709.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 176,059 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

