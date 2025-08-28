Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in RH $RH

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in RH were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,202,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 135,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zelman & Associates lowered their target price on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.35.

NYSE:RH opened at $228.49 on Thursday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

