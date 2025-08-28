Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.