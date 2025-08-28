Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.