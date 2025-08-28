West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -73.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

