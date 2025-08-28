Wincap Financial LLC Acquires 11,754 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wincap Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 402.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Wincap Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

