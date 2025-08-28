Workiva Inc. $WK Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 705.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

