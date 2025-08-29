2,059 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Welltower by 538.2% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 406,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,217,000 after buying an additional 342,457 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WELL opened at $167.40 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.93 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

