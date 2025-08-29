2,271,343 Shares in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,271,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,585,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of SailPoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth $4,321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,194,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Arete Research raised shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens raised shares of SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Arete started coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

