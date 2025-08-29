22,822 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 930,061 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $5,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 900,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 456,199 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 315,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 264,859 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 211,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

About Cantaloupe

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.