2,514 Shares in Mercury General Corporation $MCY Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mercury General by 745.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 24.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCY opened at $77.28 on Friday. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

