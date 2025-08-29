3,772 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

