59,290 Shares in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $94,194,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $23,213,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $7,011,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $4,321,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

SAIL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.18 million. SailPoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

