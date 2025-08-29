6,589 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

