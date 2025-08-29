7,481 Shares in Magnera Corporation $MAGN Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnera Corporation (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at $61,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magnera by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,851,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its position in Magnera by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 539,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $30,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Magnera stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Magnera Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Magnera ( NYSE:MAGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.54). Magnera had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magnera from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Magnera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

