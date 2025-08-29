7,838 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $77,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

