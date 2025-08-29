9,340 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.69 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

