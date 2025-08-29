abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Insider Andrew Robson Acquires 1,500 Shares

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Robson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 per share, with a total value of £11,895.

Get abrdn New India Investment Trust alerts:

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8%

LON:ANII opened at GBX 784 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £380.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. abrdn New India Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 663.37 and a 52-week high of GBX 834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 805.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 772.51.

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (4.24) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn New India Investment Trust had a net margin of 77.86% and a return on equity of 26.93%.

About abrdn New India Investment Trust

Looking for world-class, well governed companies at the heart of India’s growth story

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.