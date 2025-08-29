ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.39. Approximately 259,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,436,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Specifically, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,056. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,740. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 11,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACM Research by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACM Research by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

