Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$42.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.23. The company has a market cap of C$810.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$30.81 and a 52-week high of C$56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

