Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $139.80 and last traded at $139.59, with a volume of 2072439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 376.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $3,196,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 343.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

