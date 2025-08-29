Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Raised by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

