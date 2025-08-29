Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Clarendon Private LLC

Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Clarendon Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.