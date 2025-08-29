Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

