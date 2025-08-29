Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMBQ. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ambiq Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 2.9%

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Ambiq Micro has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We are a pioneer and leading provider of ultra-low power semiconductor solutions designed to address the significant power consumption challenges of general purpose and AI compute – especially at the edge.

