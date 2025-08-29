Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.5%

AS stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.31. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

