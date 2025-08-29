American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.