American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

