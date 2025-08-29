American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

