Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 162,239 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.