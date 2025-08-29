Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 163,016 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $46,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,088,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

