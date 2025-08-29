Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 423,101 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $43,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1677 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

