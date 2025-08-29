Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 266,462 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 317.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $45,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.76. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $167.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

