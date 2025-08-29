Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 53,127 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $42,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 1.08. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

